Khar For Strengthening Ties With France In Business, Education

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2022 | 09:00 AM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar held several meetings with representatives of business and education departments in Paris and discussed ways to strengthen ties between Pakistan and France.

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar met Thierry Pflimlin, President France-Pakistan Business Council, François Bitouzet, Managing Director VivaTech, who delivered a talk at the Paris school of International Affairs, Sciences Po University; and met a delegation of Association of Grandes Ecoles and Campus France.

At the meeting with the representatives of Campus France and the Conference of Grande Écoles, Khar discussed ways to strengthen institutional linkages and exchanges between Pakistan and France in the field of higher education.

In her meeting with Thierry Pflimlin, who is also CEO of TOTAL Global Services, the trade and economic relations between Pakistan and France as well as investment opportunities in Pakistan came under discussion.

During the meeting with François Bitouzet, MoS discussed developing linkages between the startup sectors of both countries, and the participation of Pakistan in next year's Vivatech event. The talk to the students of the Paris School of International Affairs, Sciences Po university was on the topic "Pakistan and the Emerging World Order", which was followed by a Q, A session. Khar also exchanged views with the faculty of the university on education cooperation.

