UrduPoint.com

Khar Holds Political Talks With Afghanistan's Interim Government

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Khar holds political talks with Afghanistan's interim government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Tuesday held political consultations with the leadership of the interim government of Afghanistan and discussed multilateral matters of importance.

In a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, which was also attended by Minister for Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar, the discussions focused on bilateral trade, connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

Khar and Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Mutaqqi along with their respective delegations also met and discussed matters of bilateral importance.

The meeting focused on political consultations between the two governments. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present.

"A range of bilateral issues of common interest including cooperation in education, health, trade and investment, regional connectivity, people-to-people contacts, and socioeconomic projects are discussed," the Foreign Office said.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar had a luncheon meeting with Women Chamber of Commerce, where she underlined the important role of women in the society and expressed Pakistan's keen interest in strengthening linkages between women entrepreneurs of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

She announced that Pakistan would give special preference to import of products produced by businesses run by the women entrepreneurs.

Earlier on her arrival in the Afghan capital, Hina Rabbani Khar was received at the airport by Deputy Minister for Economy Abdul Latif Nazari and the Pakistan embassy's Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rahman Nizamani.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Foreign Office Hina Rabbani Khar Import Education Chamber Women Commerce Government Airport

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming offi ..

PM Shehbaz congratulates Gen Asim on assuming office of COAS

9 minutes ago
 Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters ..

Man allegedly kills wife, three teenage daughters by slitting their throats in K ..

21 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affecte ..

Hadiqa Kiani committed for change in flood-affected areas

54 minutes ago
 PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Pun ..

PML-N says Governor’s rule can be imposed in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on m ..

Pakistan, Malaysia agree to continue dialogue on mutual areas of collaboration

3 hours ago
 LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

LCCI Delegation calls on Governor Punjab

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.