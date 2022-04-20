UrduPoint.com

Khar Reiterates Pakistan's Desire To Further Deepen Ties With US

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 08:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar Wednesday reiterated Pakistan's desire to further strengthen its bilateral ties and mutual cooperation with the US in diverse fields.

The minister of state received the United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who called on her, a press release said.

Hina Khar said Pakistan and the US had a long-standing relationship.

She also thanked Ilhan Omar for raising voice in support of Kashmiris in the wake of the Indian unilateral steps of August 5, 2019 over the Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Tahir Javed, a prominent US Democratic leader of Pakistani origin, was also present during the meeting.

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
