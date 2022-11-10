UrduPoint.com

Khar Stresses Sustained Int'l Engagement With Afghan Interim Government

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Thursday in a meeting with Special Representative of the President of Iran on Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Ghomi stressed sustained engagement of the international community with the interim Afghan government to ensure well-being and prosperity of the Afghan people.

Reaffirming Pakistan's abiding commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar underscored that deep-rooted fraternal ties underpin the strong bonds of solidarity between the two countries, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

As friends and neighbours of Afghanistan, the Minister of State highlighted the critical role of Pakistan and Iran in this regard.

Earlier, the Iranian Special Representative also met his Pakistani counterpart, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq. Both sides agreed to further strengthen their cooperation towards advancing the mutually reinforcing goals of regional peace and development.

