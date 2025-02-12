Kharal credits govt for reviving cricket, attracting foreign investors

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) PML-N leader Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal on Wednesday welcomed the influx of foreign visitors to Pakistan and the resurgence of cricket in the country, attributing the progress towards stability and growth to the current government's policies.

In an exclusive talk with ptv, Kharal credited the government for reviving international cricket in Pakistan and attracting foreign investors.

She highlighted that the successful hosting of international cricket events has boosted the country's sports sector.

These developments indicate a positive shift in Pakistan's economic landscape, making it an attractive destination for foreign investors.

Responding to a query, she criticized PTI for misleading the public and undermining state institutions through negative tactics and tweets.

She urged the opposition, particularly PTI, to adopt a constructive approach by acknowledging and encouraging the government's positive initiatives rather than resorting to chaos and criticism.