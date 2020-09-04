Kharan becomes second largest dialysis center in Balochistan: Dr. Shaukat

District Coordinator, Dialysis Program Balochistan, Dr. Shaukat Ali Baloch on Friday said another dialysis center has been set up successfully at Kharan Headquarters of Rakshan Division for provision of health facilities to public

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :District Coordinator, Dialysis Program Balochistan, Dr. Shaukat Ali Baloch on Friday said another dialysis center has been set up successfully at Kharan Headquarters of Rakshan Division for provision of health facilities to public.

He said at least seven machines have been installed in district headquarters hospital, among which two were donated by Rehman Foundation while one was donated by provincial minister Mir Asadullah Baloch.

He noted that this equipment would provide immediate medical aid to kidney patients.

He said provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Jam Kamal, was taking practical measures to enhance capacity of hospitals especially district headquarters hospital for ensuring standard treatment to public in the area.