Open Menu

Kharan District Health Committee Meets To Address Healthcare Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Kharan District Health Committee meets to address healthcare challenges

KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) District Health Committee meeting was held in Kharan on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Soomro.

According to DC Office, during the meeting, the committee conducted a comprehensive review of the overall performance of the health department.

They also discussed various issues including the attendance of health employees and explored ways to address the challenges faced by the healthcare system in the district.

The Deputy Commissioner, Munir Ahmad Soomro emphasized the need for continuous checks and balances to ensure the effective functioning of the health department.

He assured the committee that all possible steps would be taken to solve the problems faced by the health department in the near future.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Sher Ahmad Baloch, District Sanitary & Medical Inspector (DSMP PHI) Noor Ahmad Kabadani, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Mehboob Baloch and Drug Inspector Muhammad Yusuf Kabdani.

APP/esk/378

Related Topics

Kharan All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

12 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

12 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

12 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

12 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

12 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

12 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

12 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan