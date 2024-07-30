Kharan District Health Committee Meets To Address Healthcare Challenges
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM
KHARAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) District Health Committee meeting was held in Kharan on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Munir Ahmed Soomro.
According to DC Office, during the meeting, the committee conducted a comprehensive review of the overall performance of the health department.
They also discussed various issues including the attendance of health employees and explored ways to address the challenges faced by the healthcare system in the district.
The Deputy Commissioner, Munir Ahmad Soomro emphasized the need for continuous checks and balances to ensure the effective functioning of the health department.
He assured the committee that all possible steps would be taken to solve the problems faced by the health department in the near future.
The meeting was attended by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Sher Ahmad Baloch, District Sanitary & Medical Inspector (DSMP PHI) Noor Ahmad Kabadani, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr. Mehboob Baloch and Drug Inspector Muhammad Yusuf Kabdani.
