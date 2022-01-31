UrduPoint.com

Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway To Open New Avenues Of Development: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday said that Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to be built under public private partnership model would open news avenues of development for Northern and Central Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday said that Kharian-Rawalpindi Motorway to be built under public private partnership model would open news avenues of development for Northern and Central Punjab.

In a tweet, he said that the people living in 42 National Assembly Constituencies will benefit from this project.

The minister said that after opening of this motorway distance between Lahore and Islamabad will be reduced by 100 km.

>