Kharif Crop Survey At Muryali Reviewed
Muhammad Irfan Published November 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Jameel along with Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseh Ishaq Abbasi visited the locality of Muriayali to conduct a detailed review of the Kharif crop survey.
During the visit, according to the district administration, the relevant Patwari (land record officer) was consulted to inspect the ongoing survey process.
They thoroughly reviewed the progress, accuracy of records, and performance of the staff involved in the survey.
The officials issued clear instructions to ensure the complete verification of field data and the timely completion of the survey process with full transparency.
The officials emphasized taking additional measures to improve the overall efficiency of the survey.
They said that survey played a crucial role for the welfare of farmers, as it would help in making decisions regarding resolution of problems faced by the farmers.
APP/slm
