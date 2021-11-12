Kharif financial package to be implemented soon: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salamat Ali Memon Friday said that Sindh government's agricultural financial package for the kharif crop 2021 will be implemented soon

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salamat Ali Memon Friday said that Sindh government's agricultural financial package for the kharif crop 2021 will be implemented soon.

Presiding over a meeting, DC said that committees were formed at taluka level under the supervision of concerned Assistant Commissioners regarding the package.

He said that the committee would receive applications from farmers for assistance and concessions.

According to the records of the department, it will verify the lands of the farmers.

Preference will be given to small farmers possessing one to 16 acres of land.

Application forms should be issued and received from the Assistant Commissioner's Offices. After verifying the applications received, the recommendations should be sent to the office of the Deputy Commissioner as well. Representatives of Growers, Chamber of Commerce and respective revenue and concerned officers were also present.