Open Menu

Kharlachi Border Reopens After Nine Days Closure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Kharlachi Border reopens after nine days closure

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Pak-Afghan Kharlachi Border near Parachinar which remained closed for the last nine days due to armed clashes in Kurram district, was reopened on Tuesday.

According to border sources, Kharlachi Border that was closed down on 9th September last, has been reopened for cross border movement.

Soon after its reopening, several vehicles stranded at the border started journey towards their destinations on both sides of the border.

The drivers and traders stranded at the border took a sigh of relief and thanked the border authorities for allowing them border crossing soon after the stopover of clashes between rival groups in Kurram.

Related Topics

Vehicles Parachinar September Border

Recent Stories

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

23 minutes ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

1 hour ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

14 hours ago
Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

24 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

24 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

24 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

1 day ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan