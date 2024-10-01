Kharlachi Border reopens after nine days closure

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Pak-Afghan Kharlachi Border near Parachinar which remained closed for the last nine days due to armed clashes in Kurram district, was reopened on Tuesday.

According to border sources, Kharlachi Border that was closed down on 9th September last, has been reopened for cross border movement.

Soon after its reopening, several vehicles stranded at the border started journey towards their destinations on both sides of the border.

The drivers and traders stranded at the border took a sigh of relief and thanked the border authorities for allowing them border crossing soon after the stopover of clashes between rival groups in Kurram.