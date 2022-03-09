District administration Bajaur was taking solid measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring edible items at affordable prices

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration Bajaur was taking solid measures to extend relief to citizens by ensuring edible items at affordable prices.

As part of such efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Khar-I Sher Rehman on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to various markets at Sadiq Abad Pattak and checked the quality and prices of several edible items.

During the visit, he directed shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and sell edible items at prescribed rates.

He said that strict action would be taken against those shopkeepers who took law into their own hands by overcharging or hoarding commodities.