Khasadars, Lives force getting same privileges like police; Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sana Ullah Abbassi Saturday said the Khasadar and Lives forces of the tribal areas are getting similar privileges like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police personnel.

He said this during his visit to sub-division Bannu where he visited the memorial of the martyrs to lay floral wreath and offered prayers.

He said Lives and Khasadar forces have started registering FIR and Daily Roznacha Report, adding, "The Lives and Khasadar forces are providing privileges to the policemen and for ensuring due facilities, adding, Rs. 450 million would be released for Khasadars and Levies forces.