UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khasadars, Lives Force Getting Same Privileges Like Police; Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 03:13 PM

Khasadars, Lives force getting same privileges like police; Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Inspector General of Police Sana Ullah Abbassi Saturday said the Khasadar and Lives forces of the tribal areas are getting similar privileges like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police personnel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Sana Ullah Abbassi Saturday said the Khasadar and Lives forces of the tribal areas are getting similar privileges like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police personnel.

He said this during his visit to sub-division Bannu where he visited the memorial of the martyrs to lay floral wreath and offered prayers.

He said Lives and Khasadar forces have started registering FIR and Daily Roznacha Report, adding, "The Lives and Khasadar forces are providing privileges to the policemen and for ensuring due facilities, adding, Rs. 450 million would be released for Khasadars and Levies forces.

Related Topics

Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Visit FIR Million

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.