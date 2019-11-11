Khatam e Nabuwat integral part of faith: Speaker National Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Moulana Tahir Ashrafi held a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday here and appreciated his stance on Khatam e Nabuwat.

The speaker said Khatam e Nabuwat was an integral part of our faith.

"I assure the nation that no change will be made in Khatam e Nabuwat. Me and my family will sacrifice their lives for the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," he added.

Ashrafi lauded the statement of the speaker on Khatam e Nabuwat and said he was the true admirer of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They also discussed the Madaris reform and prevailing situation in the country.