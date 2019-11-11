Khatam E Nabuwat Integral Part Of Faith: Speaker National Assembly
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:23 PM
Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Moulana Tahir Ashrafi held a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday here and appreciated his stance on Khatam e Nabuwat
The speaker said Khatam e Nabuwat was an integral part of our faith.
"I assure the nation that no change will be made in Khatam e Nabuwat. Me and my family will sacrifice their lives for the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," he added.
Ashrafi lauded the statement of the speaker on Khatam e Nabuwat and said he was the true admirer of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
They also discussed the Madaris reform and prevailing situation in the country.