UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khatam E Nabuwat Integral Part Of Faith: Speaker National Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:23 PM

Khatam e Nabuwat integral part of faith: Speaker National Assembly

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Moulana Tahir Ashrafi held a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday here and appreciated his stance on Khatam e Nabuwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Moulana Tahir Ashrafi held a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday here and appreciated his stance on Khatam e Nabuwat.

The speaker said Khatam e Nabuwat was an integral part of our faith.

"I assure the nation that no change will be made in Khatam e Nabuwat. Me and my family will sacrifice their lives for the sanctity of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," he added.

Ashrafi lauded the statement of the speaker on Khatam e Nabuwat and said he was the true admirer of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

They also discussed the Madaris reform and prevailing situation in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Family

Recent Stories

Putin, Merkel Discuss Settlement of Ukrainian Conf ..

2 minutes ago

Hope ton powers West Indies to ODI sweep over Afgh ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets start week in reverse gear

2 minutes ago

Nawaz can go abroad for treatment on suggestion of ..

2 minutes ago

Mentally retarted patients to be provided better t ..

25 minutes ago

Matuidi out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers with ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.