Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Oath Not Omitted In Hajj Form: Senate Informed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri on Wednesday rejected impression created by some elements that the government had omitted the oath regarding Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (Finality of Prophethood PBUH) from Hajj application form.

Responding to a question raised by the lawmakers, the minister said the oath for finality of Prophethood had been included in other page of the hajj application form, he said adding no bad intention was involved in all episode.

He said the 14 page Hajj form had been simplified to only two pages. One page still contained oath of the finality of the Prophethood, he added.

"Khatam-e-Nabuwwat is the fundamental and very important part of our religion," he said.

The minister also apprised the Senate that Prime Minister Imran Khan had also expressed the concerns over the issue. However, he said, the prime minister was informed about the issue in details that no change had been made in the form.

He said the prime minister had also asked to make the Hajj cheaper for the common men.

"On the instructions of the prime minister around Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000 has been reduced in the Hajj expense" he added.

The minister was of the views that Hajj in Pakistan was cheaper as compared to Indian, Bangladesh and other Islamic countries.

He said that an amount collected from the intending Hujjajs was being kept in the banks performing Islamic banking.

