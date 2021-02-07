Khatam-i-Nabuwwat to be protected at all costs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was custodian of Khatam-i-Nabuwwat.

He said was addressing 'Haq Chaar Yaar' conference here on Sunday. He said that no one could dare abolish laws related to Khatam-i-Nabuwwat and Namoos-e-Risalat. Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who highlighted Namoos-e-Risalat in United Nations and at other international platforms, he added.

Chohan said that the governance system of Riyasat-e-Madina as well as Khulfa-e-Rashideen was based on welfare and wellbeing of people.

The minister said that the PM established shelter homes (Panagahs) and 'Langar Khanas' (free food centres) following the system of Riyasat-e-Madina and Khulfa-e-Rashideen, adding that it was a dream of Imran Khan that no one sleeps hungry and shelterless in the country.

For the sake of political point scoring, the opposition was leveling baseless allegations against the government regarding acceptance of Israel, he added.

The minister said that enemies of Pakistan attempted to push the country towards sectarianism, but they badly failed in their nefarious designs, adding that Ulema from all schools of thought defeated sectarianism, with the help of people.