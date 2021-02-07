UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khatam-i-Nabuwwat To Be Protected At All Costs

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sun 07th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Khatam-i-Nabuwwat to be protected at all costs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz-ul-Hasan Chohan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was custodian of Khatam-i-Nabuwwat.

He said was addressing 'Haq Chaar Yaar' conference here on Sunday. He said that no one could dare abolish laws related to Khatam-i-Nabuwwat and Namoos-e-Risalat. Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who highlighted Namoos-e-Risalat in United Nations and at other international platforms, he added.

Chohan said that the governance system of Riyasat-e-Madina as well as Khulfa-e-Rashideen was based on welfare and wellbeing of people.

The minister said that the PM established shelter homes (Panagahs) and 'Langar Khanas' (free food centres) following the system of Riyasat-e-Madina and Khulfa-e-Rashideen, adding that it was a dream of Imran Khan that no one sleeps hungry and shelterless in the country.

For the sake of political point scoring, the opposition was leveling baseless allegations against the government regarding acceptance of Israel, he added.

The minister said that enemies of Pakistan attempted to push the country towards sectarianism, but they badly failed in their nefarious designs, adding that Ulema from all schools of thought defeated sectarianism, with the help of people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Israel Punjab Sunday All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Nakheel Malls launches number of initiatives to ce ..

16 minutes ago

112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been ad ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah highlights potential market sectors for Ge ..

31 minutes ago

JRCC gears up to host safe public events in 2021

46 minutes ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment hol ..

1 hour ago

DLD issues over 32,000 electronic Prestige cards t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.