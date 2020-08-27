UrduPoint.com
'Khatam Un Nabiyeen' With The Name Of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) Must: DPR Balochistan

'Khatam un Nabiyeen' with the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) must: DPR Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :As per the resolution passed unanimously by the Senate of Pakistan on June 24,2020, It is must to write word 'Khatam un Nabiyeen' with the name of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) in all official and unofficial documents, , said a handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations Balochistan here on Thursday.

" Wherever either on official or unofficial document, the name of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) is written "Khatam-un-Nabiyeen" (meaning that Prophet Muhammad SAW was last of the Prophets sent by Allah) would be written along with it," it further stated.

