Khateebs of UC-17 to educate people about waste management

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The communication team of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Albayrak on Friday appealed Imam Masajid and Khateebs of Dhoke Babu Irfan, UC-17 to disseminate the cleanliness message and precautionary measures regarding dengue fever in the Khutbat-e-Juma or in other religious congregations.

They were also told that with their co-operation in this regard would lead to a "Clean and Green City". The clerics were told to educate the general public about putting their waste in the waste bags or dump it into the waste holders of the company or handover it to sanitary worker.

The mosque clerics were also requested to follow the SOP's regarding corona i.e. to wash hands with soap for 20 seconds, keep distance, wear mask, avoid gatherings, cover nose and face if there is flue or cough.

They were requested to inform the general public that not to burn the waste, dump it in the waste containers or hand it over to the waste specialist of the companies.

The helpline number 1139 was also highlighted for any public queries regarding sanitation and cleanliness in their area, registration of complaints or giving suggestions.