Khatib Badshahi Masjid Lahore visits China Window Culture Center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman of the Ruwait-e-Hilal Committee and Khatib of the historic Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad has said that the way all minorities, including Muslims were being taken care in China was commendable and negative propaganda by the Western media in this regard was misleading.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the sidelines of a visit to China Window, a Chinese Cultural Center in Peshawar. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor and Malik Tariq Awan were also present on the occasion.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said that the Muslims of Xinjiang have an important role in the development of China. Allama Iqbal also mentioned Kashgar in his poetry and he thinks that Xinjiang province is also related to tourism and culture.

In response to a question, he said that the Western media was presenting a wrong picture about Chinese Muslims. People from China say that Muslims have all rights, mosques are inhabited and Chinese Muslims are very happy and living the best life.

He hoped that a delegation of Pakistani scholars would soon visit Xinjiang to meet the Muslims in person. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad added that Pak-China friendship was eternal and the people of both the countries were proud of it.

He said that the relationship between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Xinjiang was also strong while trade between Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashgar will have a significant impact on the region. The people of Pakistan will achieve economic growth through the CPEC project and the region was happy.

Through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) the region would enter a new era of development. The Chairman of the Ruwait-e-Hilal Committee also lauded the China Window in Peshawar and through this way the center would also highlight cooperation between Pak-China in various sectors.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman Ruet Hilal Committee and Khatib of the historic Badshahi Masjid Lahore, visited various galleries of China Window and was briefed about the overall cooperation going on between Pakistan and China.