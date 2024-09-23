Open Menu

'Khatm-e-Nubuwwat' Conference Held In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 11:50 PM

'Khatm-e-Nubuwwat' conference held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A 'Khatm-e-Nubuwwat' conference was organized by "Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat" at Haq Nawaz Park was presided over by Maulana Khwaja Aziz Ahmad.

The conference was addressed by Central leader Maulana Allah Wasaya, Maulana Ikram ul Haq, Maulana Aziz-ur-Rahman Sani, Mufti Khalid Mahmood, Maulana Ijaz, Maulana Anas Shaheen, Mufti Naqeebullah, Dr. Shoaib Gangohi and Qari Muhammad Tariq.

On this occasion Maulana Muhammad Ramzan Saqib, Hafiz Muhammad Khabib Farooqui and Shaukatullah Siddiqui recited Naats while young girl Zainab presented a speech on the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat.

Mufti Shahabuddin, Maulana Muhammad Irfan, Maulana Khurram, Asad Baloch, Maulana Allah Bakhsh, Maulana Muhammad Aslam, Qari Abdul Latif, Qari Ejaz Farooqi, Qari Khalil Ahmad Siraj, Lala Aziz, Faisal Ayub, Syed Rasool, Maulana Hamza Luqman and Shamsuddin and others were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Young Mufti

Recent Stories

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

6 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

6 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

6 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

6 hours ago
 Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

6 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

6 hours ago
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

7 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

7 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

7 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

7 hours ago
 Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief

10 hours ago
 Wahab shares interesting story about past friendsh ..

Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan