'Khatm-e-Nubuwwat' conference held in DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) A 'Khatm-e-Nubuwwat' conference was organized by "Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat" at Haq Nawaz Park was presided over by Maulana Khwaja Aziz Ahmad.

The conference was addressed by Central leader Maulana Allah Wasaya, Maulana Ikram ul Haq, Maulana Aziz-ur-Rahman Sani, Mufti Khalid Mahmood, Maulana Ijaz, Maulana Anas Shaheen, Mufti Naqeebullah, Dr. Shoaib Gangohi and Qari Muhammad Tariq.

On this occasion Maulana Muhammad Ramzan Saqib, Hafiz Muhammad Khabib Farooqui and Shaukatullah Siddiqui recited Naats while young girl Zainab presented a speech on the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat.

Mufti Shahabuddin, Maulana Muhammad Irfan, Maulana Khurram, Asad Baloch, Maulana Allah Bakhsh, Maulana Muhammad Aslam, Qari Abdul Latif, Qari Ejaz Farooqi, Qari Khalil Ahmad Siraj, Lala Aziz, Faisal Ayub, Syed Rasool, Maulana Hamza Luqman and Shamsuddin and others were also present on this occasion.