UrduPoint.com

Khatm-e-Quran Gathering Was Organized In Police Line Mosque

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Khatm-e-Quran gathering was organized in Police Line Mosque

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A Holy Quran gathering was organized at Police Line Mosque here Saturday.

DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, police officers and jawans participated in the Mahfil Khatm Holy Quran.

The DPO congratulated the Hafaz sahibs and presented gifts for completing the Holy Qur'an in Taraweeh.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the safety of the country and the people. The faithfuls also prayed for the blessing of the souls of martyrs and early recovery of the injured police personnel.

Related Topics

Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Attock Mosque

Recent Stories

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

24 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

39 minutes ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

1 hour ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.