Khatm-e-Quran gathering was organized in Police Line Mosque

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :A Holy Quran gathering was organized at Police Line Mosque here Saturday.

DPO Attock Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, police officers and jawans participated in the Mahfil Khatm Holy Quran.

The DPO congratulated the Hafaz sahibs and presented gifts for completing the Holy Qur'an in Taraweeh.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the safety of the country and the people. The faithfuls also prayed for the blessing of the souls of martyrs and early recovery of the injured police personnel.