UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khattak Asks Opposition To Stop Hollow Threats Of Resignations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 10:20 PM

Khattak asks opposition to stop hollow threats of resignations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak has asked the opposition to submit its lawmakers' resignations to the speakers of the respective assemblies and stop wasting the nation's time with hollow threats of resignations He said this while addressing various functions at Pir Paiee and Manki Sharif, Nowshera on Sunday.

The minister said that after their resignations, the government would hold by-elections on their seats and PTI would win all those vacant seats and work for the betterment of the country.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional term.

The defence minister said government was ready to hold negotiations with opposition on all issues including reforms in Election Commission and economy, but would never compromise on corruption cases.

Pervez Khattak warned the opposition not to take the government's offer for negotiations as its weakness. However, he said for the sake of national development, they were ready to hold negotiations with opposition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Election Commission Of Pakistan Nowshera Sunday All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;We have a long journey ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

3 hours ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021’ cooperates with lead ..

4 hours ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

4 hours ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

4 hours ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.