Khattak asks opposition to stop hollow threats of resignations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak has asked the opposition to submit its lawmakers' resignations to the speakers of the respective assemblies and stop wasting the nation's time with hollow threats of resignations He said this while addressing various functions at Pir Paiee and Manki Sharif, Nowshera on Sunday.

The minister said that after their resignations, the government would hold by-elections on their seats and PTI would win all those vacant seats and work for the betterment of the country.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional term.

The defence minister said government was ready to hold negotiations with opposition on all issues including reforms in Election Commission and economy, but would never compromise on corruption cases.

Pervez Khattak warned the opposition not to take the government's offer for negotiations as its weakness. However, he said for the sake of national development, they were ready to hold negotiations with opposition.