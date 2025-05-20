Open Menu

Khattak Banda Dam; A Step Toward Water Security, Agricultural Growth In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Recognizing water as one of nature's greatest blessings, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was actively working on several small dams across the province to ensure better water management and agricultural development.

On the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, efforts were underway to ensure the timely completion of these projects to deliver immediate benefits to the public.

One such project was the Khattak Banda Dam, located in District Kohat. With a catchment area of 64.81 square miles, the dam has a total water storage capacity of 6,957 acre-feet.

It stretches over 32,523 feet in length and stands 143 feet high.

Once completed, the dam would bring 2,200 acres of land under cultivation, providing a significant boost to local agriculture.

Additionally, it would play a crucial role in addressing the region’s water scarcity, enhancing food security, and improving the livelihoods of farmers.

The project reflects the provincial government’s commitment to sustainable development and efficient water resource utilization, especially in drought-prone areas of KP.

