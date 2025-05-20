Khattak Banda Dam; A Step Toward Water Security, Agricultural Growth In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 04:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Recognizing water as one of nature's greatest blessings, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was actively working on several small dams across the province to ensure better water management and agricultural development.
On the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, efforts were underway to ensure the timely completion of these projects to deliver immediate benefits to the public.
One such project was the Khattak Banda Dam, located in District Kohat. With a catchment area of 64.81 square miles, the dam has a total water storage capacity of 6,957 acre-feet.
It stretches over 32,523 feet in length and stands 143 feet high.
Once completed, the dam would bring 2,200 acres of land under cultivation, providing a significant boost to local agriculture.
Additionally, it would play a crucial role in addressing the region’s water scarcity, enhancing food security, and improving the livelihoods of farmers.
The project reflects the provincial government’s commitment to sustainable development and efficient water resource utilization, especially in drought-prone areas of KP.
Recent Stories
Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..
Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors
Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed, one injured in Karachi road accident3 minutes ago
-
Noor Mukadam Case: SC upholds death sentence in murder charge3 minutes ago
-
Pre-budget seminar sparks vital dialogue on KP’s fiscal future3 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 120 properties3 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest 05 criminals, recovered stolenbike & phone3 minutes ago
-
Khattak Banda Dam; a step toward water security, agricultural growth in KP3 minutes ago
-
Over 0.8m houses fully constructed for flood-affectees in Sindh: Sharjeel3 minutes ago
-
Two kidnapped citizens recovered, eight held3 minutes ago
-
Govt reviews monsoon preparedness amid rising flood risks13 minutes ago
-
KP implements strict measures to protect tourist areas from pollution13 minutes ago
-
DC visits to special education & rehabilition complex in Nawabshah23 minutes ago
-
11 suspects arrested during crackdown against narcotics peddlers23 minutes ago