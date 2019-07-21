Khattak congratulated ECP

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has congratulated Election Commission of Pakistan, local administration and security forces on peaceful conduct of elections in tribal districts.

Addressing a ceremony at press club in Nowshera on Sunday, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf has emerged as major party in the election. Pervez Khattak said many of the independent candidates are in contact with the government.