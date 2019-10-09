UrduPoint.com
Khattak Dance Martial Variation Of Traditional 'Attan' Dance

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:12 PM

Khattak dance martial variation of traditional 'Attan' dance

Renowned folk Dancer Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak on Wednesday said Khattak dance is martial variation of the traditional Attan dance and is named after the Khattak trib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Renowned folk Dancer Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak on Wednesday said Khattak dance is martial variation of the traditional Attan dance and is named after the Khattak tribe.

Talking to APP, Khanzada Asfanyar said that Khattak dance was originated in the Pashtun regions of Pakistan�amongst the Khattak tribe of Pashtuns. It is a varied form of Athan, or Attan, which has been preserved in one of its earliest forms by members of the Khattak and other Pashtun tribes, including the�Ghilzai.

He said that it was performed by Khattak warriors before going to wars in the time of Malik Shahbaz Khan Khattak and then Khushal Khan Khattak. Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak is from 11th generation of Khushal Khan Khattak, the famous poet of Pashtuns and Chief of Khattak tribe.

He belongs to the historical family of the�Nawabs�of�Teri�a former princely state established in 16th century, which comprised of�Karak�and�Kohat�Districts of�Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Asfandyar Khattak have�been performing since childhood," he says.

Now he also teaches it and his classes have been attended by boys and girls in Peshawar. He said that Khattak style is deeply rooted during the Mughal period, where men performed this dance with their weapons in their hands.

A Khattak dancer performs with the zeal of a hero, displaying his physical fitness through body movements while holding one, two or even three swords at a time. Each sword weighs about? 1 1/2 kilograms, he added.

