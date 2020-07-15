Khattak distributes Corona kits among kids, teachers

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:55 PM

Deputy commissioner Amir Khattak distributed coronavirus safety kits among children and teachers at a private school during a ceremony held here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy commissioner Amir Khattak distributed coronavirus safety kits among children and teachers at a private school during a ceremony held here on Wednesday.

Addressing the ceremony organized for awareness among students and teachers regarding novel coronavirus safety guidelines, DC said that best strategy was being enforced in the country to contain the virus and it was showing good result. However, he added, active cooperation of the people in following SOPs can help the country overcome the epidemic earlier.

Khattak said that strict adherence to SOPs was the only and the best way to fight the virus.

He said that rapid response teams in Multan conducted tests of thousands of the people at their door step.

He further stated that around 6500 people was kept under quarantine in Multan.

He said that number of coronavirus cases was decreasing due to smart lockdown and SOPs.

He said that cattle markets have been set up for sacrificial animals sale but added that strict observance of SOPs would be ensured there.

He said that no one would be allowed entry in the cattle markets without face mask. Moreover, Khattak added that people below fifteen and above 50 would also be disallowed entry into the cattle markets.

He appealed the people to strictly follow the SOPs during the upcoming Eid ul Adha.

