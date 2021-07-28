UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khattak Emphasizes Belarus, Pakistan Collaboration In Armed Personnel Training, Defence Expertise

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:30 PM

Khattak emphasizes Belarus, Pakistan collaboration in Armed Personnel training, defence expertise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak Wednesday emphasized that Belarus and Pakistan should enhance bilateral collaboration in training of Armed Personnel, transfer of technology and sharing of defence related expertise.

Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak who is currently in Dushanbe, Tajikistan to attend meeting of Defence Ministers of Shangai Cooperation Organization, met Defence Minister of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin on the sideline of the conference, said a news release here received.

Khattak said, "Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Belarus bilaterally and in context of EU." He also underscored the importance of enhancing interaction between defence forces of Pakistan and Belarus.

The Defence Minister highlighted Pakistan's commitment for facilitating peace efforts in Afghanistan.

"China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) does not have any military designs, and the project will contribute towards peace, stability and economic development in the region," Khattak told his Belarusian counterpart.

The Defence Ministers of both countries expressed satisfaction over the ongoing defence collaboration between Pakistan and Belarus and agreed to work together to achieve the common goal of regional peace and security.

They also agreed to work together to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation in the field of defence, it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Technology CPEC Dushanbe Belarus Tajikistan

Recent Stories

Online expo boosts trade among RCEP members

4 minutes ago

UK offers Kenya 817,000 Covid vaccine doses

4 minutes ago

UK Pledges to Supply 817,000 AstraZeneca Vaccine D ..

4 minutes ago

"White Snake 2" leads Chinese box office chart

4 minutes ago

Experts term hepatitis vaccination as need of hour ..

4 minutes ago

Dr. James Shera expresses deep concerns over human ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.