Khattak emphasizes Belarus, Pakistan collaboration in Armed Personnel training, defence expertise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak Wednesday emphasized that Belarus and Pakistan should enhance bilateral collaboration in training of Armed Personnel, transfer of technology and sharing of defence related expertise.

Minister for Defence, Pervez Khattak who is currently in Dushanbe, Tajikistan to attend meeting of Defence Ministers of Shangai Cooperation Organization, met Defence Minister of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin on the sideline of the conference, said a news release here received.

Khattak said, "Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Belarus bilaterally and in context of EU." He also underscored the importance of enhancing interaction between defence forces of Pakistan and Belarus.

The Defence Minister highlighted Pakistan's commitment for facilitating peace efforts in Afghanistan.

"China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) does not have any military designs, and the project will contribute towards peace, stability and economic development in the region," Khattak told his Belarusian counterpart.

The Defence Ministers of both countries expressed satisfaction over the ongoing defence collaboration between Pakistan and Belarus and agreed to work together to achieve the common goal of regional peace and security.

They also agreed to work together to further strengthen their bilateral cooperation in the field of defence, it added.