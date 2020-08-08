UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khattak Extends Condolences On Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh's Demise

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 10:17 PM

Khattak extends condolences on Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh's demise

Federal Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak expressed his sincere condolence and sorrow over the demise of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's (KSA) Deputy Defence Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak expressed his sincere condolence and sorrow over the demise of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's (KSA) Deputy Defence Minister Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh.

Pakistan had given great importance to its relations with KSA and Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Ayesh was Pakistan's best friend, said Federal Minister of Defense Pervaiz Khattak in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Muhammad bin Abdullah has played an important role in improving defence relations between Pakistan and KSA, he added.

"The people of Pakistan and KSA have a relationship of respect and reverence," said the Minister of Defense.

The minister also made prayers for the forgiveness and exaltation of the deceased's ranks in Janaah.

Related Topics

Pakistan Defence Minister Saudi Arabia Best

Recent Stories

UAE aid plane carrying 40 tonnes of relief materia ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre launches mobile cli ..

1 hour ago

Tourists throngs Hazara as tourism resumes in coun ..

4 minutes ago

Provincial Minister visits rain affected areas in ..

4 minutes ago

Police foil bid to smuggle cash, non custom paid i ..

4 minutes ago

Death Toll in Port of Beirut Blast Rises to 158 - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.