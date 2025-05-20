Khattak family donates Rs. 4 million for KMU Islamic Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) In a generous act of legacy and community service, family members of Late Engineer Muhammad Ishaq Khattak has donated Rs. 4 million for the construction of an Islamic Center and Mosque at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar.

The contribution is made in memory of the late Engineer Muhammad Ishaq Khattak, whose vision was to integrate education with moral values.

The announcement was made by Mrs. Jameela Jan Khattak, wife of the late Engineer Khattak and founder of Country Grammar school and The Educators College, during a special ceremony at KMU.

The under-construction Islamic Center will include separate prayer halls for men and women, classrooms, and a research department focused on Islamic studies.

The thoughtfully designed facility aims to serve as a peaceful and inclusive space for spiritual reflection and academic growth, promoting the well-being of students and the broader community.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Jameela Jan Khattak said this donation brings to life my husband’s dream. He believed in societal upliftment through education and shared values. We hope this center reflects that spirit and continues to serve people for years to come.

Dr. Maria and Dr. Saad, children of the late Engineer Khattak and both medical professionals, shared how their father’s values inspired their decision.

“Our father taught us the importance of giving back and building something that lasts,” said Dr. Saad. Dr. Maria added, “His vision was inclusive, and this center will be open to everyone encouraging understanding, reflection, and knowledge.”

KMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq praised the Khattak family’s contribution, stating this center will go beyond being a space for prayer. It will foster dialogue, Islamic scholarship, and the integration of ethical values within academic life.

He further emphasized that investing in the construction of mosques and Islamic centers is a noble form of continuous charity (Sadaqah Jariyah), and congratulated the Khattak family for their generous initiative.

Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq also spoke about the relevance of Islamic knowledge in today’s world and the critical need for community-focused projects like this.

“This donation reflects the late Engineer Khattak’s commitment to education, public service, and the collective spirit of compassion and progress. The KMU Islamic Center and Mosque is expected to be completed in 2025, serving as a lasting hub for both spiritual and academic enrichment,” he remarked.