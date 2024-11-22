Khattak For Providing Equal Job Opportunities To Youth
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM
Former senator Afrasiab Khattak on Friday stressed the decision-makers to provide equal job opportunities to youth so they put their contribution to the country’s progress
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Former senator Afrasiab Khattak on Friday stressed the decision-makers to provide equal job opportunities to youth so they put their contribution to the country’s progress.
“If economic miseries of youth are not resolved it will be easy for anti-state elements to attract them in nefarious activities against country,” he told a seminar.
The youth should be provided with a safe and protective environment as inflation has made it difficult for them to meet their day-to-day affairs.
Meanwhile, the former senator condemned the Parachinar incident, which claimed the lives of innocent people. Deputy General Secretary Awami Worker Party, Dr Asim Sajjad Akhtar also spoke to the occasion.
