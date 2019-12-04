UrduPoint.com
Khattak hopes govt, opposition to resolve CEC issue

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khan Khattak Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the opposition parties would hopefully develop consensus on the issue of Chief Election Commissioner.

There was no deadlock between the opposition and government as consultation between them on the Names of CEC and members of Election Commission of Pakistan was continuing, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

To a question, he said,"We have 45 days after the retirement of the CEC and that the matter will be resolved amicably."

