Khattak hopes overwhelming victory of PTI in LG polls, 2023 general elections

The Defence Minister and PTI's provincial President Pervez Khattak Thursday foresaw humiliating defeat of opposition parties in 2023 general elections and said that PTI would get overwhelming victory in the 2nd phase of local government elections in the province as well as in the general elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Defence Minister and PTI's provincial President Pervez Khattak Thursday foresaw humiliating defeat of opposition parties in 2023 general elections and said that PTI would get overwhelming victory in the 2nd phase of local government elections in the province as well as in the general elections.

Addressing a workers' convention in district Swabi, he said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had entrusted him with great responsibility in the province and he would come up to the expectation of the party leadership.

He said PTI would participate in the 2nd phase of local government elections through a comprehensive strategy to get the required results, adding the strategy was to strengthen the party and value those workers who cooperated immensely during the election.

He assured to address the grievances of all the party workers and said that he would not give any post to any member rather organizing committees would be constituted for the purpose at village council level and with the consent of party workers the office bearers would be selected at Tehsil and district levels.

He said the local government elections was very important for the party and it was responsibility of every worker and leader to extend full cooperation.

The Minister said that per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan there would be transparency and democracy in the party politics, adding the Prime Minister was only leader who wanted to make Pakistan a developed and prosperous country and protect it from plunderers and looters.

Khattak said that today the country's economy was very good and witnessing a positive growth rate with an increase in the export. He said that in the wake of corona pandemic the inflation had affected the people worldwide and it was not an issue of Pakistan.

He said that despite challenging economic situation in the country PTI government took pragmatic step to reduce burden on the common man especially the poor people.