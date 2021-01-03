Khattak inaugurates rescue services in Bara Banda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak Sunday inaugurated emergency service of Rescue-1122 at Tehsil Bara Banda Nowshera to provide maximum relief to the people of the area during any untoward incident.

Director General Rescue-1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad, District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Owais Babar, MNA Dr Imran Khattak, Superintendent Rescue-1122, Kashif Khattak, Emergency Officer Mian Abbas Ali, Chairman board of Governor Javed Marwat, CEO Javed Iqbal Khattak, Estate Manager Sardar Ali and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak lauded the services rendering by Rescue-1122 and said that the officials were providing facilities to people during any untoward incident and save precious lives.

He said that the provincial government extending its services to other parts of the province on priority basis.

The Federal minister said that the PTI government taking all available resources to facilitate people at their doorstep. Khattak thanked Director General Rescue-1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad and other rescue personnel for providing facilities to people on urgent basis within minutes during any untoward incident.