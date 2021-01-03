UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khattak Inaugurates Rescue Services In Bara Banda

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Khattak inaugurates rescue services in Bara Banda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak Sunday inaugurated emergency service of Rescue-1122 at Tehsil Bara Banda Nowshera to provide maximum relief to the people of the area during any untoward incident.

Director General Rescue-1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad, District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Owais Babar, MNA Dr Imran Khattak, Superintendent Rescue-1122, Kashif Khattak, Emergency Officer Mian Abbas Ali, Chairman board of Governor Javed Marwat, CEO Javed Iqbal Khattak, Estate Manager Sardar Ali and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak lauded the services rendering by Rescue-1122 and said that the officials were providing facilities to people during any untoward incident and save precious lives.

He said that the provincial government extending its services to other parts of the province on priority basis.

The Federal minister said that the PTI government taking all available resources to facilitate people at their doorstep. Khattak thanked Director General Rescue-1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad and other rescue personnel for providing facilities to people on urgent basis within minutes during any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Khattak Governor Nowshera Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

41 minutes ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,590 new COVID-19 cases, 1,609 reco ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia lifts entry ban, keeps some coronavir ..

5 hours ago

UAE Press: COVID-19 safety protocols are vital for ..

6 hours ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 84 million

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.