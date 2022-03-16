UrduPoint.com

Khattak Rebuts His Recent Contact's News With PML-Q

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Khattak rebuts his recent contact's news with PML-Q

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Wednesday denied the news circulating on media regarding his contacts with PML-Q and said he did not issue any such statement to the media.

The Defense Minister, in a statement issued here, claimed that the news reported by various news channels was baseless and concocted.

Khattak said he has not issued any statement regarding the coalition party Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-i-Azam (PML-Q).

He further said, "PML-Q is and will remain our ally. It has supported Prime Minister Imran Khan in every difficult time and still the Chaudhry brothers will stand by us and will continue to support us."

