UrduPoint.com

Khattak Reviews Ramzan Package Arrangements In Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Khattak reviews Ramzan package arrangements in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Khattak chaired a review meeting on Thursday for procuring 600,000 metric tonnes of wheat from farmers and providing people easy access to subsidised wheat flour bags under the Ramzan Package.

He directed all deputy commissioners to make foolproof arrangements to extend Ramzan Package benefits to deserving people in the holy month of Ramzan.

Khattak was informed that the software application for online entry and record keeping was available at all the 237 utility stores and 2,317 grocery stores registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Multan division.

The commissioner said families with a monthly income of less than Rs 60,000 would receive three wheat flour (Atta) bags free.

He said that subsidised atta bags were being provided through 210 trucking points, but the number could increase in the event of a buyer rush.

About wheat procurement, he said, a 600,000 metric tonne procurement target had been set for the Multan division. Farmers would be able to get gunny bags as per their requirements, however, the figure would not exceed 700 bags, Khattak said adding district food controllers (DFCs) were authorized to issue 1,000 gunny bags.

The commissioner also reviewed the progress of the district administrations of Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari on the execution of development initiatives.

Additional commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting while the deputy commissioners joined via the video link.

Related Topics

Multan Progress Khanewal Lodhran Vehari Event All From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions Lea ..

Real Madrid ease past Liverpool into Champions League quarters

11 minutes ago
 IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Foru ..

IRENA to hold first Latin American Investment Forum in Uruguay

11 minutes ago
 ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in l ..

ACTVET, Etihad Rail to train Emirati students in latest environmentally-friendly ..

11 minutes ago
 TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new poli ..

TAQA announces special dividend for 2022, new policy for 2023-2025

41 minutes ago
 Al Ansari announces IPO price range starting at AE ..

Al Ansari announces IPO price range starting at AED1, subscription begins today

56 minutes ago
 Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands ..

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.