Khattak reviews Ramzan package arrangements in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Khattak chaired a review meeting on Thursday for procuring 600,000 metric tonnes of wheat from farmers and providing people easy access to subsidised wheat flour bags under the Ramzan Package.

He directed all deputy commissioners to make foolproof arrangements to extend Ramzan Package benefits to deserving people in the holy month of Ramzan.

Khattak was informed that the software application for online entry and record keeping was available at all the 237 utility stores and 2,317 grocery stores registered with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) in Multan division.

The commissioner said families with a monthly income of less than Rs 60,000 would receive three wheat flour (Atta) bags free.

He said that subsidised atta bags were being provided through 210 trucking points, but the number could increase in the event of a buyer rush.

About wheat procurement, he said, a 600,000 metric tonne procurement target had been set for the Multan division. Farmers would be able to get gunny bags as per their requirements, however, the figure would not exceed 700 bags, Khattak said adding district food controllers (DFCs) were authorized to issue 1,000 gunny bags.

The commissioner also reviewed the progress of the district administrations of Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari on the execution of development initiatives.

Additional commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad and other officials attended the meeting while the deputy commissioners joined via the video link.