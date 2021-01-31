UrduPoint.com
Khattak Sees No Threat To Govt From Opposition

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 08:40 PM

Khattak sees no threat to govt from opposition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Defence Minister Pervez Khan Khattak Sunday said that there was no threat to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government from opposition alliance while the government would not only complete its constitutional tenure till 2023 rather would once again return to power on basis of its good performance.

He was addressing to PTI workers at Irrigation Guest House, Nowshera, after the joining of ANP activist Zainullah Khan in PTI.

PTI MPA Ibrahim Khan Khattak, president PTI Nowshera Anwar Haqqani, Saddiqullah and Zar Alam were also present on the occasion.

The Federal minister said that he was the part of Prime Minister Imran Khan's team and it could never to speak against my own captain. He said that in his speech, he highlighted the performance and achievements of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and poor-friendly initiatives including Sehat Insaf Card, Ehsaas Programme and other initiatives, but no has brought that part of his speech before the people.

He said that he was sorrowful that that media was presenting only one portion of his speech to damage his political position. He requested the media to present full truth before the people and should also show the other side of the story.

Talking about Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said that opposition will neither take streets nor tender resignation as they have no role in future politics.

He said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari would be held for their corruption soon while Maulana Fazalur Rehman was also not in position to answer the questions about his assets beyond means. In case of justice, they all will be behind the bars soon while honest leadership will flourish in the country.

