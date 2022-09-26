Khawaja aggrieved over martyrdom of Army soldiers in Harnai helicopter crash

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers and soldiers in Harani Helicopter Crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of Pakistan Army officers and soldiers in Harani Helicopter Crash.

The minister in a tweet on his official Twitter handle wrote, "The martyrdom of six brave sons of the soil in the helicopter accident is a source of sorrow but it is a matter of pride that the tradition of sacrificing lives for the love and renewal of the faith of our forces is alive and firm. Living nations never forget their patrons."