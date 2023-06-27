Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Admits Legal Obstacles In Prosecuting Civilians In Military Courts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 27, 2023 | 01:58 PM

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

The defence minister commends the military for its commitment to the accountability process and taking action against those responsible for the May 9 incidents.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif acknowledged on Tuesday that there were legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts but expressed confidence in the government's ability to address those hurdles.

The defence minister commended the military for its commitment to the accountability process and taking action against those responsible for the May 9 incidents.

He expressed these words while talking to a local private tv on Tuesday.

Khawaja Asif stated that blocking social media platforms remained an option for the government, which it would exercise when necessary. The government argues that social media was utilized by the PTI to incite violence and hostility against state institutions.

The defence minister compared the regulation of social media platforms in China and Europe, suggesting that similar measures could be implemented in Pakistan.

In a separate statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry clarified that military courts were not established after the May 9 events but were already in operation. He emphasized that the transfer of cases to military courts followed a thorough examination of evidence by civil courts in accordance with the law.

Maj Gen Chaudhry assured that the suspects have legal rights, including the right to appeal, and the option to appeal to the Supreme Court. He further noted that the Army Act has been part of the law and Constitution for several decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Defence Minister Army Europe China Social Media ISPR Khawaja Asif May TV Government

Recent Stories

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

29 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

37 minutes ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

50 minutes ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

1 hour ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

1 hour ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

2 hours ago
Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

2 hours ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

3 hours ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

3 hours ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

3 hours ago
 UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging c ..

UNODC World Drug Report 2023 warns of converging crises as illicit drug markets ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan