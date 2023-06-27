Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

(@Abdulla99267510)

The defence minister commends the military for its commitment to the accountability process and taking action against those responsible for the May 9 incidents.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif acknowledged on Tuesday that there were legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts but expressed confidence in the government's ability to address those hurdles.

He expressed these words while talking to a local private tv on Tuesday.

Khawaja Asif stated that blocking social media platforms remained an option for the government, which it would exercise when necessary. The government argues that social media was utilized by the PTI to incite violence and hostility against state institutions.

The defence minister compared the regulation of social media platforms in China and Europe, suggesting that similar measures could be implemented in Pakistan.

In a separate statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry clarified that military courts were not established after the May 9 events but were already in operation. He emphasized that the transfer of cases to military courts followed a thorough examination of evidence by civil courts in accordance with the law.

Maj Gen Chaudhry assured that the suspects have legal rights, including the right to appeal, and the option to appeal to the Supreme Court. He further noted that the Army Act has been part of the law and Constitution for several decades.