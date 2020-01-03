UrduPoint.com
Khawaja Asif Asks NA Speaker To Issue Production Orders Of Detained MNAs

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 03:19 PM

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) senior leader and Member National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif Friday asked the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to issue the production orders of the detained members of the assembly

Speaking on a point of order at the floor of the House, he said, "I request the Speaker National Assembly to issue the production orders of the detained members of National Assembly: Khawaja Saad Rafique and Syed Khursheed Shah to enable them to attend the important business of the House." On Friday, three bills were introduced in the House to allow for extension in tenures of chiefs of army, navy and air force.

The House would again meet on Saturday to take up the three bills.

