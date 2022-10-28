UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Asif Asks PTI Chief To Disclose Information About Arshad's Departure, Killing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2022

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday asked the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to disclose information about Arshad Sharif's departure and killing in Kenyan territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday asked the Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to disclose information about Arshad Sharif's departure and killing in Kenyan territory.

"Imran Khan's government in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa was well aware of security threats to Arshad Sharif but PTI did not share information with the interior ministry," he said, while talking to a private news channel.

Imran Khan and Salman Iqbal (ARY CEO) should come forward and unearth the actual story before the committee so that report could be made regarding Arshad's departure to the foreign country, he added.

He further stated that PTI leaders including the chairman didn't provide any type of information to the Federal government.

He alleged "Imran Khan had been fooling the nation." The minister said that "Imran Khan had been involved in attacking the security institutions to regain power." He said the PTI Chairman could not fulfill the promises made to the public regarding jobs provision, houses and billion tree projects.

Khawaja Asif alleged the PTI had ridiculed the martyrs of Pakistan army.

He said all the narratives promoted by Imran's party had failed.

In reply to a question, he said Pakistan security institution had helped Imran Khan on many occasions but the PTI leaders used uncivilized language against them. " Imran Khan is a selfish and not a trust worthy person," he added.

