Khawaja Asif Assumes Charge As Defence Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday assumed charge as Minister for Defence

He was received by Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain here at the Ministry of Defence, said a news release.

Defence Minister held introductory meeting with the senior Officers of the Ministry.

He was also briefed about the role and functions of Ministry and its allied Organization, in detail.

Speaking on the occasion, Khawaja Asif said: "We are proud of our Armed Forces and the government would provide maximum support to enhance their capabilities and professionalism".

He assured that the government would provide resources and equipments, in order to make defence of the country impregnable.

He stated that National Defence of the country would be strengthened as it is confronting enormous internal and external challenges.

