Khawaja Asif assumes charge as Minister for Defence, Defence Production

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday assumed charge as Minister for Defence and Defence Production.

The Defence Minister was received by Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan, at Ministry of Defence here, a news release said.

An introductory meeting was conducted with senior Officers. Minister was briefed about the role and functions of Ministries and its executive departments including major ongoing activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Defence said that the government would provide maximum support to cater for the needs of Armed Forces.