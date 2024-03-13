Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Assumes Charge As Minister For Defence, Defence Production

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Khawaja Asif assumes charge as Minister for Defence, Defence Production

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday assumed charge as Minister for Defence and Defence Production.

The Defence Minister was received by Secretary Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Hamood uz Zaman Khan, at Ministry of Defence here, a news release said.

An introductory meeting was conducted with senior Officers. Minister was briefed about the role and functions of Ministries and its executive departments including major ongoing activities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Defence said that the government would provide maximum support to cater for the needs of Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Government

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message

2 hours ago
 LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr t ..

LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan

3 hours ago
 Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdra ..

Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU

5 hours ago
 New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024

8 hours ago
Government's priority to navigate national challen ..

Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana

17 hours ago
 Women's Day declamation contest held at Women Univ ..

Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi

17 hours ago
 Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition d ..

Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise

17 hours ago
 Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political s ..

Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife

17 hours ago
 Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top ..

Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority

17 hours ago
 Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan