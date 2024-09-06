Khawaja Asif assures CM to help maintaining peace in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Friday assured the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti that Federal government would provide all possible cooperation for the restoration of durable peace in the province.

He was talking to the chief minister in a meeting during his visit to Quetta.

Both discussed the law and order situation in Balochistan and agreed to repeat the measures for the maintaining of peace in the area.

Chief Minister Bugti briefed the Defence minister on the situation in Balochistan.

He said that provincial government and security forces were striving to curb terrorism activities from the province and restore sustainable peace in order to put the province on track of development.

The CM said that cowardly terrorists target poor labourers as soft targets which we strongly condemned the attack on innocent people.

He said that provincial government is developing police and Levies on modern lines with the aim to curb nefarious design of anti-peace elements from respective areas of the province.

Terrorists have no religion, the saboteurs will be brought to their logical end for wider interest of the country and the Balochistan, he said.

He said that federal and provincial governments would continue to cooperate to eliminate menace of terrorism from the province for the restoration of peace.