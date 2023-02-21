Khawaja Asif blasts PTI leadership for mishandling national affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday criticized the policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for mishandling national affairs during its tenure.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Imran Khan could not handle economic affairs as well as international affairs.

He said people were facing troubles due to the weak policies of Imran's regime.

He said the IMF agreement made by the PTI leaders should be highlighted before the public. "We are paying the cost of Imran's policy made during the PTI government." Commenting on elections, he said that everyone should participate in the elections.

In reply to a question about by-elections, he said, Pakistan Democratic Movement can reject contesting the elections.

To a question about the politics of the PTI chairman, he said Imran Khan is a politician without an ideological basis.

He said Imran's party had become unpopular due to its weak vision. The PTI chief had been struggling for personal interests in the country, he added.

About the last elections of 2018, he said PTI emerged as a victorious party due to the unflinching support of Rawalpindi.

To a question, Khawaja Asif said that his party is not interested in taking revenge on the PTI chairman who registered false cases against the PML-N. Many of the PML-N leaders suffered a lot due to political victimization started by the PTI regime, he added.