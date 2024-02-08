Khawaja Asif casts vote

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Former Federal Defence Minister and candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif cast his vote at polling station set up at F.G. Boys school Sialkot Cantt.

He is contesting general elections as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in Sialkot city's constituency (NA-71, Sialkot-II). He has been contesting and winning from this constituency since 1993 for the six times consecutively.