Khawaja Asif Casts Vote
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Former Federal Defence Minister and candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Muhammad Asif cast his vote at polling station set up at F.G. Boys school Sialkot Cantt.
He is contesting general elections as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate in Sialkot city's constituency (NA-71, Sialkot-II). He has been contesting and winning from this constituency since 1993 for the six times consecutively.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election process continues16 seconds ago
-
CPO visits polling stations to monitor security2 minutes ago
-
Polling on two women Polling Stations in Tehsil Salarzai Batwar yet to start2 minutes ago
-
Governor cast vote at Irrigation Colony Warsak Road22 minutes ago
-
ECP rolls out red carpet for observers and media at polling stations32 minutes ago
-
Appropriate arrangements made for smooth polling process at Buner32 minutes ago
-
DIG visits polling stations in Hyderabad42 minutes ago
-
Polling continues smoothly in Islamabad42 minutes ago
-
Polling continues peacefully in South Punjab: Addl IGP42 minutes ago
-
Voting in Hyderabad continues peacefully42 minutes ago
-
Vote casting underway at 1,601 polling stations in Bahawalpur42 minutes ago
-
Pervez Khattak, Mian Iftikhar cast vote at Manki Sharif, Pabbi as polling accelerates at Nowshera, M ..42 minutes ago