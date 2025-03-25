Open Menu

Khawaja Asif Condoles Death Of COAS's Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Khawaja Asif condoles death of COAS's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the passing of the mother of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

The minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity, said a press release issued here.

In a separate message, Minister for Defence Production Muhammad Raza Hayyat Hiraj also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the COAS's mother.

He also offered prayers for her highest ranks in heaven.

