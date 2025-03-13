Khawaja Asif criticizes PTI fake narrative on Jaffar Express terrorist attack

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fake narrative on the Jaffar Express terrorist attack, accusing the party’s social media platforms of misrepresenting the tragic incident and undermining national unity.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the minister expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the attack, emphasizing that such tragedies cause immense grief, which is further aggravated by the spread of misinformation.

“The entire nation witnessed how PTI’s social media interpreted the incident,” Khawaja Asif said. “Instead of acknowledging the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces, they promoted a false narrative, claiming that the terrorists themselves released the hostages.”

He alleged that this misleading account was circulated by verified PTI-affiliated accounts, particularly those operated by supporters living abroad. Without naming individuals, Khawaja Asif criticized those who, according to him, fled the country but continued to malign national institutions from overseas. “These people lack the courage to return and face the law, yet they dare to question others,” he added.

Khawaja Asif also highlighted the irony of PTI leaders, many of whom, he claimed, were products of past martial law regimes. “Some of those pointing fingers today were the beneficiaries of three martial laws in our history,” he added. “Their forefathers abrogated the Constitution and deprived the nation of its democratic rights.”

Khawaja Asif admitted that his party had supported a military regime in the past. “I have apologized for it multiple times in this very House, and I do so again today. But at least we have the decency to acknowledge our past mistakes,” he said.

He stressed the need for political leaders to collectively recognize and learn from historical mistakes for the nation to move forward. “Until we own up to our collective failures spanning 77 years, we cannot progress,” he said.

The Defence Minister accused PTI of continuously undermining state institutions while practicing double standards in politics. “Pakistan’s political history has seen its share of contradictions, but the magnitude of PTI’s hypocrisy in recent years is unprecedented,” he saidd.

Recalling the era of General Pervez Musharraf, he pointed out that many current PTI leaders had remained silent or even supportive of the dictatorship. “They stood with Shaukat Aziz and others during Musharraf’s regime. We all remember their roles,” he said.

Khawaja Asif condemned PTI’s alleged attempts to politicize recent terrorist incidents in the Baluchistan province. Sharing a personal reflection, he said, “I attended the funeral of a young officer martyred just 28 days after his wedding. His mother told me he always prayed for martyrdom. Yet, some people insult such sacrifices and oppose operations against terrorists.”

He criticized PTI for prioritizing politics over national security. “They are always prepared to march on Islamabad for power but refuse to stand for Pakistan’s integrity,” he said. “For them, it’s always about one man—‘No Khan, No Pakistan.’ But this country is not dependent on an individual.”

Khawaja Asif also expressed disappointment over PTI’s reluctance to acknowledge any positive developments in the country. “Would it not have been better if the Leader of the Opposition had, during the Presidential address, at least recognized the stabilization of the economy or praised the armed forces for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism?” he questioned.

He urged political leaders to put aside personal interests and divisive politics and to recognize the sacrifices of the armed forces. “We will all be held accountable before God one day. It is time we put Pakistan first instead of switching allegiances for personal political gain,” Khawaja Asif said.

