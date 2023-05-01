UrduPoint.com

Khawaja Asif Declares Elections After Sept As Imran's Nightmare

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Khawaja Asif declares elections after Sept as Imran's nightmare

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that an election after September was Imran's nightmare because he wanted an early election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that an election after September was Imran's nightmare because he wanted an early election.

He said that Imran has still a hope that someone might expedite elections for him once again.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the election should take place at its scheduled time in October 2023, neither earlier nor later.

Answering about Imran's popularity, he claimed that Imran Khan's popularity was limited to social media, as evidenced by the low turnout in their today's rallies on Labor Day.

Furthermore, Asif accused PTI of collecting money under the guise of election tickets. "Imran Khan is an opportunist and a shrewd bargainer", he added.

He also remarked that In terms of negotiations with PTI, he believed that it was pointless to negotiate with a person who lacked credibility, as Imran Khan was prone to making decisions but then reversing them due to his indecisive mindset.

As for the demand for elections within 90 days, Asif questioned why this requirement applied solely to Punjab Province?

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Social Media Money September October

Recent Stories

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas n ..

US authorities hunt alleged killer of five Texas neighbors

8 minutes ago
 Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International ..

Kashmir Council (EU) Chief calls for International solidarity with oppressed la ..

8 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

8 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

8 minutes ago
 UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afgh ..

UNSC to 'Follow Closely' Situations in Sudan, Afghanistan, Ukraine - Swiss Envoy ..

8 minutes ago
 ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA S ..

ADNOC Pro League champion to get AED45 mn: UAEFA SVP

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.