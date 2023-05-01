Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that an election after September was Imran's nightmare because he wanted an early election

He said that Imran has still a hope that someone might expedite elections for him once again.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the election should take place at its scheduled time in October 2023, neither earlier nor later.

Answering about Imran's popularity, he claimed that Imran Khan's popularity was limited to social media, as evidenced by the low turnout in their today's rallies on Labor Day.

Furthermore, Asif accused PTI of collecting money under the guise of election tickets. "Imran Khan is an opportunist and a shrewd bargainer", he added.

He also remarked that In terms of negotiations with PTI, he believed that it was pointless to negotiate with a person who lacked credibility, as Imran Khan was prone to making decisions but then reversing them due to his indecisive mindset.

As for the demand for elections within 90 days, Asif questioned why this requirement applied solely to Punjab Province?