Khawaja Asif demands judiciary to settle tax cases worth Rs. 2000b

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday said that tax cases worth Rs. 2000 billion are pending before the judiciary and the courts should settle these cases in the given economic situation faced by the country.

Speaking here in National Assembly, the minister said that Federal board of Revenue submitted with Public Accounts Committee about the number of tax cases pending with judiciary. He demanded the judiciary to settle tax cases worth Rs. 2000 billion pending before it.

He also demanded the Speaker to take interest in resolving the issues of Pakistan Hockey Federation as it's head is occupying the seat for around last 15 years.

The Speaker referred the matter to Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Moreover, Minister for Defense stressed to enhance the oversight role of Parliament. He said that questions are used as a tool for parliamentary oversight and members should focus on it by submitting short questions. He said that answers on the questions as well as supplementary questions should be precise so that more time could be utilized for taking them up.