Khawaja Asif demands probe into $3 bln plunder by IK regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ):Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday urged the National Assembly speaker to order an inquiry into the plunder of 3 billion dollars by the previous regime of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Imran Khan.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the PTI-led government had received a soft loan of 3 billion dollars during the pandemic and that amount was disbursed among the cronies.

He stressed that the Speaker should issue directives to the standing committee concerned to probe the matter and present its report in the House.

The chair referred the matter to the Finance Committee with the direction to lay its report before the House.

The Annual Report of the State Bank on the State of Pakistan's Economy for the year, 2021-22, the Mid-year Budget Review Report for the year, 2022-23 and the annual report of the National Accountability Bureau for the year, 2022 were laid before the House.